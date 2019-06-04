Baba Suwe returns to Nigeria from medical trip

Popular comedian, Babatunde Omidina, a.k.a Baba Suwe, has returned to Nigeria from the United States where he spent the past one month in a hospital at Rhodes Island, near New York, receiving treatment for complications arising from diabetes and other ailments.

The comedian arrived in Nigeria a few days ago and at once, visited Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday night to see his benefactor, Rev Esther Ajayi, also known as Iya Adura, of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, in company with his son, Sola and younger brother. Adegboyega.

During the visit, our correspondent gathered, Baba Suwe expressed his gratitude to Ajayi for coming to his aid in his time of need. The comedian described her as a true Christian with Christ-like virtues.

The cleric came to Baba Suwe’s rescue when he was in dire need of funds to pay for the treatment of his ailment abroad. Iya Adura had donated the sum of N10m for the comedian’s treatment in the United States of America.

Other Nigerians, including members of the Theater Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria worldwide, also made valuable efforts and contributions to ensure that he recovered from the ailment.