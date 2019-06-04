MFM suspends pastor, who raped, impregnated 16-year-old

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, on Monday, said that an alleged pastor at its Life Camp branch in Abuja, David Onyekachuku, had been placed on indefinite suspension for having an indecent relationship with a 16-year-old girl, whom he allegedly raped and impregnated.

The church also said Onyekachuku was “not an ordained pastor” and had been arrested by the police.

The MFM premised Onyekachuku’s indefinite suspension on its investigation, which it noted established that he raped the girl and that the affair eventually resulted in a pregnancy.

A statement by the spokesperson for the MFM, Collins Edomaruse, obtained by YOU NEWS on Monday, said the indefinite suspension was “in line with the rules and regulations of the MFM, which forbid such acts and frown on them.”

When he met the victim for the first time, Onyekachuku was said to have volunteered to provide shelter and also deliver her from alleged witchcraft.

The victim had lost her parents in 2018 and was said to be in dire need of accommodation.

Our investigation revealed that the suspect lost his wife at an undisclosed period and later brought the victim to stay with him and his daughter in Karmo.

He allegedly volunteered to assist the victim with her education. The victim noted that in her first year with him, he started making love advances to her, an action she resisted.

The pastor first raped the victim in March 2019 during her birthday and allegedly continued to rape her thereafter, resulting in the pregnancy.