Thisday MD, Eniola Bello’s wife is dead!

Thisday Newspapers MD, Eniola Bello’s wife  Helen Eniola-Bello is said to have died in London.

She died after a brief illness.
Mrs Eniola-Bello passed on in London on Tuesday.
Her husband was attending the 2019 International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress in Geneva, Switzerland when he was informed about his wife’s state of health.
He hurriedly left the congress to be with her.

Steve Ayorinde,a friend of Eni-b said, “After dinner last night and breakfast this morning together, we didn’t know that the urgent call to return to London would end up this way. But God knows best. May the good Lord comfort you and receive her gentle, lovely soul…

Details later

