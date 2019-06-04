Weighty fraud allegations against Heritage Bank MD resurfacing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission may soon go after the Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo,

Sometimes ago, Sekibo was invited for his role in the alleged diversion of N13bn belonging to the Oyo State Government.

The source said the money was lodged in some secret accounts in the bank in connivance with some top state government officials.

A top source at the anti-graft agency EFCC said, “We recently got information about some suspicious accounts in Heritage Bank. We believe the funds in the accounts are part of the proceeds of crime, particularly money laundering and outright diversion of public funds.

“We received intelligence reports from some concerned citizens that the money, which is about N13bn was diverted from Oyo State between 2014 and 2015 and the money found its way into some secret accounts fraudulently manipulated by top management of Heritage Bank on behalf of some prominent government officials of Oyo State.

“The money was deposited in a secret fixed account with an agreement to share the accrued interest among them.”

The source alleged that about N180m was traced to Sekibo, while another N85m was kept in a fixed deposit account on behalf of some top bank officials.

The source added, “About N1.3bn was paid into a company’s account from which the bank’s managing director, directly benefitted N180m. The sum of N85m was kept in another fixed account in 2015, suspected to be for another top executive of the bank. There are other fixed deposit accounts where money had been lodged since 2015, known to and operated by top management of the bank, without proper documentations.”

The source said letters of invitation sent to the bank for the release of account officers to the said accounts were turned down by the management, while the bank could not provide necessary documents relating to the accounts.

He added that all efforts made by the EFCC to confirm the source and beneficiaries of the accounts proved abortive when officials of the bank would not provide necessary information on the accounts as requested by the investigators.

However, it was learnt that three bank workers including a relationship manager and a compliance officer were arrested by the anti-graft agency.

Detectives of the EFCC were said to have stormed the bank’s head office last week to recover some sensitive documents.

The source added, “Letters of invitation sent to the bank officials were not honoured. Some officials were arrested and have made useful statements to the commission.

The Group Head, Corporate Communication, Heritage Bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, we learnt is aware that the EFCC is investigating some accounts at the bank, even now…The EFCC is showing more than usual interest in some account entry. .

There are also issues with Treasury Single Account (TSA). Heritage Bank have been accused of two undisclosed accounts in the TSA…“The one with Nigerian Export and Import (NEXIM) Bank has $104 million, while a second one with Nigerian Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA) has $46,000.