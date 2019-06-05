Revealed..Eniola Bello’s wife died of cancer, Buhari, Saraki condole

Managing Director, THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello, has confirmed the death of his wife on Tuesday, at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

In a statement he personally signed: “With deep pains yet thanksgiving to God, this is to formally announce the eternal transition of my friend, companion, critic, lover and wife of 23 years, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), who died late morning of June 04 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year titanic battle with breast cancer,” the statement read.

“A devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul, the deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with Mr. Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen Eniola-Bello.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the columnist in mourning Helen, “whose motherly love and kindness would be sorely missed by the family.”

On his part, Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described Helen’s untimely passage as a very painful loss.

Said Saraki: “Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was a dutiful mother and a pillar of support to her husband.

“Her humility and selflessness endeared her to all. I am deeply saddened that we lost her to illness so soon. We shall all miss her.”

He urged Eni-B to take solace in the fact that God has a reason for everything, this unexplainable circumstance notwithstanding.

Eniola-Olaitan, 50, was married to Bello for 23 years.

She left her husband, four children, her mother and siblings behind.