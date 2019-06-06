Ganuje shocks Sanusi with query on N3.4b fraud, demands reply within 48 hrs

Ganuje, the Kano State governor is not relenting in his anti Sanusi project, after cancelling the usual courtesy visit afer celebration yesterday, he has asked the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.

The query was delivered on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.

Many Nigerians believe Mr Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is being persecuted by the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, for allegedly opposing the governor’s second term bid.