Ganuje shocks Sanusi with query on N3.4b fraud, demands reply within 48 hrs
Younews Ng
June 6, 2019
Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower
33 Views
Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion slideshow 2019-06-06
Ganuje, the Kano State governor is not relenting in his anti Sanusi project, after cancelling the usual courtesy visit afer celebration yesterday, he has asked the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.
The query was delivered on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.
Many Nigerians believe Mr Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is being persecuted by the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, for allegedly opposing the governor’s second term bid.
Mr Ganduje narrowly and controversially won re-election after a supplementary election marred by violence and intimidation of voters.
Last month, the Kano government split the Kano emirate into five, weaking Mr Sanusi’s influence in the state,
The Kano anti-corruption commission recommended Mr Sanusi’s suspension, amidst reports the governor plans to depose the outspoken emir.
Check Also
State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 36 states and the FCT ...