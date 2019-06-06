Heritage Bank Now Collecting Kid-Friendly Food Donations

For some, summer marks a time of fun, relaxation, and enjoyment. However, for some children in need, summertime also marks the start of a bigger struggle: No longer having access to regular meals provided by their school.

One in six children live in a household struggling to afford food. The hunger crisis is real, and, in summer, it only gets worse. To help tackle this problem, Heritage Bank has partnered with Northwest Harvest, Oregon Food Bank, and Emergency Food Network to present a solution for the children in need.

Throughout the month of June, all Heritage Bank branches will be accepting food donations. The donations must be non-perishable and in kid-friendly packaging. Heritage also will be accepting cash donations or text “heritagehelps” to 41444.

“As the school year comes to a close, we are working with our communities and food bank partners, so kids don’t have to worry where their next meal is coming from during the summer months,” said Chad Maiuri, senior vice president South Sound district manager at Heritage Bank. “Heritage Bank is committed to improving our communities no matter how big or small.”

No donation is too small. As little as $10 will help provide meals to 45 children. Change happens one dollar at a time, one person at a time.