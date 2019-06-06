Makinde talks tough,.” Ajimobi’s aides must return govt vehicles within 48 hours, ..or else..

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Makinde talks tough, Ajimobi's aides must return govt vehicles within 48 hours

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday gave former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s aides a 48-hour ultimatum to return government vehicles with them.

The state government in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, said the former state officials must comply with the directive.

The statement read, “ Governor Seyi Makinde has directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles to return them to Government Transport Pool within 48 hours.

“Failure to which the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from wherever they may have  been kept.”

