Sanwo-Olu introduces phone lines over potholes in Lagos

Younews Ng June 6, 2019 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 37 Views

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday restated his commitment to collaborate with residents and people of the state for good governance… his government will soon release emergency hotlines to the public to call the Lagos State Public Works for immediate fixing of potholes and roads that need urgent repairs.
“Let us have continuous collaborative engagements. We will continue to ask you to work with us. We would be calling on you at different times.”
“Our Public Works Corporation would come out and start fixing all the potholes on our roads.

We would soon publish the numbers that people would be calling to notify us of wherever there are potholes in the state”, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.
He expressed happiness as he joined Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate the end of Ramadan after a long period of spiritual cleansing and self discipline, .
But, some Lagosians wants more than that ..One said “Creating hot-lines to report bad roads/potholes is cosmetic. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu should outline practical steps,he needs to break all the road networks into groups,create teams & heads in the state ministry of works,that will not only monitor the conditions of roads,but also maintain them & give Monthly reports‬!

