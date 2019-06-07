Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking… Court rebukes INEC orders issuance of certificate of return to Okorocha!!!

Younews Ng June 7, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 17 Views

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has nullified the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to refuse to present former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, with a certificate of return as senator-elect.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

10 reasons why FG via NBC shuts AIT/Raypower indefinitely

(1 Citizen complaints… Following monitoring reports and complaints from concerned Nigerians about the broadcast contents ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.