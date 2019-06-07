Breaking… Court rebukes INEC orders issuance of certificate of return to Okorocha!!!

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has nullified the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to refuse to present former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, with a certificate of return as senator-elect.
