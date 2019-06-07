Buhari prevails on Goje to back Lawan for Senate top job

One of the contestants of the Senate Presidency of the 9th Senate, Danjuma Goje, has withdrawn from the race.

He has also endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for the job.

The latest development followed a meeting both Senators held with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, confirmed the outcome of the meeting to State House Correspondents.

Both Goje and Lawan are already speaking with reporters on the matter.

Goje said he had withdrawn from the race, adding that he deferred to the wish of the party and the President.