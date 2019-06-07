Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

News Now Now!.. Court orders reopening of AIT

June 7, 2019

An Abuja Federal High court has ordered the immediate reopening of AIT and Raypower FM

Justice Ekwo of The Federal High Court Abuja ordered that parties in the the suit should maintain the status quo as at the 31st of May when the case was filed.

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th of June for hearing.

