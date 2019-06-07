News Now Now!.. Court orders reopening of AIT
June 7, 2019
An Abuja Federal High court has ordered the immediate reopening of AIT and Raypower FM
Justice Ekwo of The Federal High Court Abuja ordered that parties in the the suit should maintain the status quo as at the 31st of May when the case was filed.
The matter has been adjourned to the 13th of June for hearing.
