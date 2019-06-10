PDP turns beautiful bride ahead tomorrow Senate, Reps elections

The two contenders for the position of the Senate presidency on Sunday intensified efforts to woo senators-elect ahead of Tuesday’s election for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

While the immediate past Senate Leader, on Sunday, met the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and some other Peoples Democratic Party senators, there were indications that Senator Ali Ndume, had got the support of some members of the opposition parties.

apart from Ekeweremadu, other PDP senators-elect including Eyinnaya Abaribe, Emmanuel Bwacha, Dino Melaye, Theodore Orji, Philip Aduda, and James Manager, were in attendance when Lawan met the former DSP.

“There were some other PDP senators on hand in Senator Ekweremadu’s house to receive Senator Lawan and members of his campaign team.”

Also, there were indications that Ndume met with some senators-elect of the PDP on Saturday.

An associate of the senator, who spoke with one of our correspondents on condition of anonymity on Sunday, said Ndume was well received by the PDP members.

He said, “The senator (Ndume) met with the PDP senators on Saturday but he would not blackmail the distinguished senators by saying that they have endorsed him even when their party has yet to take a position on it.

He will not mention the names of those he met with or blackmail his colleagues with any endorsement list compiled with a single handwriting.”

Meanwhile, there was apprehension in Lawan’s camp over alleged support being received by Ndume, it was gathered on Saturday.

Ndume, who had refused to step down for Lawan, was said to be confident of winning what a senator described as a “sizeable number of votes from his colleagues in the APC and majority of votes from the main opposition party, the PDP,” on Tuesday.

The senator had said he was not bothered about the endorsement given Lawan by his colleagues, adding that the voting that would take place on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday would be the ultimate decider.

Ndume, who represents Borno-South in the Senate, also said Lawan was endorsed by his colleagues for the same position in 2015 but lost to Senator Bukola Saraki.

However, the national leadership of the PDP and the lawmakers-elect will meet in Abuja on Monday (today) to take a final decision on who to support among those angling to lead the 9th National Assembly.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, said the former ruling party was planning to make it a “last-minute affair.”

Also, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the main opposition party refused to speak on who the party would favour for the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Rather, he said that the party “will not disappoint Nigerians and we will have their interest at heart when we decide on what to do” on the matter.

He said the PDP “is aware that Nigerians are looking towards us for direction and leadership because it will be wrong to have a docile National Assembly. We will not disappoint them in that regards.”