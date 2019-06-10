Saraki Donates severance allowance (over N7.452m) To Leah Sharibu’s Family, Others.

President of the Eighth Senate, Bukola Saraki, has asked the National Assembly management to distribute his severance allowance to the families of three victims of the insurgency in the North-East geopolitical zone being perpetrated by Boko Haram.

Saraki is entitled to N7.452m as contained on the website of the Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the management of the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission would also arrange another special package for him as Chairman of the federal parliament.

He also said children of late senators in need of financial assistance should also benefit from the largesse.

1) Leah Sharibu’s family receives 20%

2) Hussaini Ahmed Khoisan’s Family (humanitarian workers killed by Boko Haram) – 20%.

3) Hauwa Lima’s Family (humanitarian workers killed by Boko Haram) – 20%.

4) Assistance for children of deceased members of the 8th National Assembly – 40% in a TRUST FUND.

Saraki will formally send the letter detailing the way his Severance Allowance will be disbursed.