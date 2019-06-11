Heritage Bank trains 300 new intakes

Heritage Bank Plc has gotten approval of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) to start an institute. The institute, named ‘The Refinery’, located in Port Harcourt, it is training 300 new intakes who are fresh from universities on an intensive 12-week academic programme.

The Refinery is a tailored learning experience institute with the perfect blend of technologies, techniques and methodologies to optimise training experiences. This will help employees succeed in ensuring that the bank’s business stays ahead of the curve with the banking sector along with Heritage Bank’s target goals.

The Group Head, Learning and Development of CIBN, Babatunde Apena, in his commendation stressed that the training facility is at par with international best standard. The MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, described Heritage Bank “as a forward looking business whose strength lies in the ability to spot and mould talents into great professionals.” He noted that the Refinery was established to train, nurture and arm young employees with the right skills needed to fast-track development and enable teams to flourish.

“We hire young graduates who want to advance their skill levels, which will lead to a direct and indirect improvement of life for their families and communities that will culminate toward more productive, resourceful persons,” he said.