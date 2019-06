With 79 votes to Sen. Ali Ndume’s 28 votes, Senator Ahmed Lawan has become President of the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly. That’s 73% of total vote..

And Gbajabiamila Emerges Speaker Of The Federal House Of Representatives.

Sen Ekweremadu lost woefully. As great and experienced politician, he should have seen the hand writing on the wall and not contest again. Wit just 39 votes it means over 15 PDP Senators let him down. Too bad.