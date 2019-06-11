Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

“Saraki era was perfidious”..Buhari says, congratulates Lawan, others

Younews Ng June 11, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 22 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates heartily the newly elected presiding officers of the Ninth National Assembly.

The President also salutes all the national legislators and their political parties for their display of patriotism and non-partisanship before and during the election.

He commends the transparent and fair nature of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country.

President Buhari describes the emergence of the new leaders of the legislative branch of government as “a new dawn, different from duplicity and perfidy of the immediate past.”

The President charges the winners to use their exalted positions for the higher interest of the country, her people, and for the growth of democracy.

According to him, “The Executive does not desire a rubber stamp Legislature. While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all Arms of Government should be the name of the game. Opposition need not be virulent.”

President Buhari notes that, “Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of the administration to be achieved,” stressing that, “This is for the ultimate good of the nation.”

The President urges contestants who lost out to be gallant in defeat, and join hands with the victors who should exhibit magnanimity and eschew vindictiveness.

“At the end of the day, we, the people, who elected our representatives at the national level, are the winners,” President Buhari notes.

