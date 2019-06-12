Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

How Lawmakers Were Given Vouchers, Credit Cards To Vote For Gbajabiamila

Younews Ng June 12, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 5 Views

Before the commencement of the voting in the lower chamber many lawmakers were seen in the chamber’s male toilets stuffing dollars in brown envelopes.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives both old-timer and first-timer were induced with vouchers and credit cards to vote massively for Femi Gbajabiamila to emerge as the speaker.

