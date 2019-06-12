Police Arrest One As Ondo Monarch Escapes Kidnap

A traditional ruler in Akure north local Government Area of Ondo State, the Iresi of Osi, Oba David Olajide on Tuesday afternoon escaped from suspected Fulani herdsmen who attempted to kidnap him along Akure-Owo highway near Akure Airport, enroute his community.

Osi community is less than two kilometres to Akure airport and the same tactics used to abduct a mother and her step-son on Sunday’s evening by suspected Kidnappers.

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday however arrested a Fulani herdsman, who was allegedly among a team of kidnappers that attempted to abduct the monarch of Osi town.

However, it was learnt that the alleged attempt to abduct the monarch was unsuccessful as Oba Olajide was said to have escaped from the scene by confronting the abductors