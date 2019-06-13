Veteran actor Dagunro is dead !

Veteran actor Fasasi Olabanke popularly known as Dagunro or Alagija Ogun is dead. The Nollywood actor was said to have died during the early hours of Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Tags Fasasi Olabanke popularly known as Dagunro or Alagija Ogun is dead. The Nollywood actor was said to have died during the early hours of Thursday June 13 SLISDESHOW
Check Also
OPC battle ready for herdsmen, commence exercise in S/west jungles
Days back,Aare Ona Kakafo of Yorubaland , Gani Adams said intervention by local militia in ...