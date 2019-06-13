OPC battle ready for herdsmen, commence exercise in S/west jungles

Days back,Aare Ona Kakafo of Yorubaland , Gani Adams said intervention by local militia in south west states will help in combating the incessant rampage by Fulani herdsmen .

Now it seems security has been beefed up within and around the States.

OPC has Fully commence their exercise in the jungle.

Sources said, the process is very organised. “Security is important and it must be with caution as the designated opc must be scrutinised that they are real not marauders..and that is exactly what we are doing”