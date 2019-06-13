Reactions, Comments, as Dino Melaye hugs new senate president

See new Senate president, Lawan of APC and Dino Melaye of PDP just 24 hours after the election. Dino even voted against him

He knows what awaits him if he continues being a renegade. Wisdom is key..

what is wrong with him embracing the new Senate president? we should only be concerned if and when his approach on issues concerning the masses in the Senate change.

Those of you making enemies on facebook because you want to impress one politician or the other be very careful. This politicians know where they meet, eat and dine.

Generally, politicians belong to the same clique. It’s all pretence when they engage one another in open conflicts that make them seem as enemies; off radar, they are all friends.