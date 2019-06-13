Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Storey building collapses in Shangisha, Lagos

Younews Ng June 13, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 21 Views

A storey building under construction has collapsed in Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo area of Lagos state.

3 people trapped in the collapsed building have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

