June 14, 2019

Presidency 1st list of new cabinet members

1. Kayode adesola (Ogun) :- Labour and productivity

2. Rotimi Ameachi (Rivers) :- Transportation

3. Chris Ngige (Anambra) :- Communications

4. Hadi Sirika (Kastina) :- state Aviation

5. Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) :- Budget and National planning

6. Abdulrahman Danbazau (Kano) :- Interior

7. Fatima Gambo (Taraba) :- Women Affairs

8. Ogbonaya Onu (Ebonyi) :- Science and Technology

9. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) :- Justice

10. Ahmed Mohammed kwarra (Nassarawa) :- Industry, Trade and Investment

11. Barnabas Bala Bantas (Kaduna) :- State Education

12. George Akume (Benue) :- State Petroleum

13. Mohammed Bindow Jibrilla (Adamawa) :- FCT

14. Halima Babayo (Yobe) :- State Foreign affairs

15. Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) :- Finance

16. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) :- Niger Delta affairs

Femi Adesina S. A to Mr President on media and publicity

