Presidency 1st list of new cabinet members
1. Kayode adesola (Ogun) :- Labour and productivity
2. Rotimi Ameachi (Rivers) :- Transportation
3. Chris Ngige (Anambra) :- Communications
4. Hadi Sirika (Kastina) :- state Aviation
5. Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) :- Budget and National planning
6. Abdulrahman Danbazau (Kano) :- Interior
7. Fatima Gambo (Taraba) :- Women Affairs
8. Ogbonaya Onu (Ebonyi) :- Science and Technology
9. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) :- Justice
10. Ahmed Mohammed kwarra (Nassarawa) :- Industry, Trade and Investment
11. Barnabas Bala Bantas (Kaduna) :- State Education
12. George Akume (Benue) :- State Petroleum
13. Mohammed Bindow Jibrilla (Adamawa) :- FCT
14. Halima Babayo (Yobe) :- State Foreign affairs
15. Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) :- Finance
16. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) :- Niger Delta affairs
Femi Adesina S. A to Mr President on media and publicity