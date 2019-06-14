Sanwo-olu increases LASTMA salary by 100%

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, June 14, visited the LASTMA office to interact with the officers on how to improve travel time within Lagos The governor also announced a 100% increase in their allowance effective from July – The governor noted that traffic management is very central to his government’s agenda for Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, June 14, warned officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to shun corruption and be civil while discharging their duties. Sanwo-Olu gave the warning during an interactive session with staff of the agency, during his visit to the LASTMA office in Oshodi. The governor said he would not condone corruption or bribe-taking by any official, charging them to be respectful when arresting any offender. “Lagosians expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not be collecting bribes; therefore, you should be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender. “Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent and neat; we don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates,” the governor said