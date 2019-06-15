Atiku, PDP restrategize as INEC denies existence of Server

Atiku’s think tank is at work over this weekend on how best to tackle the raging controversy over Atiku’s claim of original result of the last general presidential election, which he said favoured him as winner, not Buhari of APC.

Atiku is insisting he got it from INEC server, but the electoral commission says it has no server.

With the denial,we gathered, PDP lawyers are at work again , to represent without using the word server.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is adamant that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stored election results in a server.

He is also promising to call as witnesses Microsoft, IBM and Oracle experts to testify that he defeated President Muhammadu Buhari by over 1.6 million votes.

Atiku gave the server name asINEC_PRES_RSLT_SRV2019 and its unique Mac address as 94-57-A5-DC-64-B9 with Microsoft ProductID 00252-70000-0000-AA535, in his fresh response to the reply of INEC to his petition.

Atiku Abubakar and the PDP will also be expected to tender INEC’s training manual on elections, a printout of the votes of candidates from smart card readers and a printout of the forensic audit report on INEC’s server as evidence.

The former Vice-President and the PDP claimed to have polled a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) who he said scored 16,741,430 votes.

However, INEC’s Director, Information and Communications Technology, Mr Chidi Nwafor, had in his witness statement on oath attached to the reply, specifically denied the ‘server results’ which the PDP and Atiku claimed.

Nwafor maintained that all the elections results were collated manually and were never transmitted electronically by the electoral umpire.

But in his fresh response, the PDP flag-bearer said the figures he claimed to have scored were genuine and obtained from the INEC server.