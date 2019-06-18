Behold…LASTMA’s 37 New Traffic Offences & Fines.

1. Driving without a Driver’s licence – Impound vehicle.
2. Driving of any vehicle by person under 18 – N30,000.
3. Driving with fake number plates – N30,000, 3 years in prison.
4. Driving with forged vehicle particulars – 6 months in prison.
5. Driving with fake driver’s licence – 6 months in prison.
6. Driving without road worthiness – Impound vehicle.
7. Driving only yellow – N80,000. Enforce painting
8. Driving with Hackey permit – Impound vehicle.
9. No display of Hackey permit – Impound vehicle
10. Kabu Kabu without permit – Impound vehicle
11. Disobeying LASTMA Officer – N30,000/
Impound vehicle.
12. Neglect of traffic direction light – 3 months in prison.
13. Smoking while driving – N30,000/Impound vehicle.
14. Physically assault traffic officer – N50,000/6 months in prison.
15. Driving without full light – N50,000.
16. Driving with worn out tyre – N30,000.
17. Driving without spare tyre – N30,000
18. Driving smoking vehicle – N30,000
19. No fire extinguisher – N30,000
20. Broken windscreen – N30,000
21. Tinted windscreen – N30,000
22. Eating and driving with one hand – 3 months in prison.
23. One way driving – 3 years in prison
24. Driving without fasten seat blt – N30,000
25. Not painting a commercial vehicle the approved colour – N50,000
26. No car hire service permit – 1st 20,000; 2nd N30,000, Impond vehicle
27. Parking on yellow line on any public highway/
illegal parking – 1st N20,000; subsequent N30,000
28. Vehicle crossing double yellow line/center line – 1st N20,000; subsequent N30,000.
29. Staying within the yellow junction box (offside rule) – 1st N20,000; subsequent N30,000
30. Failure to yield to right of the way of pedestrian at zebra crossing – 1st N20,000; subsequent N30,000
31. Failure to give to traffic on the left at a roundabout – 1st N20,000; subsequent N30,000.
32. Driving on walkway or kerb – Impound
33. Reversing on the highway & parking on walkways – 50,000 naira
34. Obstruction of traffic -20,000 naira
35. Picking/Dropping passengers on illegal B/stop -50,000 naira
36. Driving on BRT lanes – 70,000 naira.