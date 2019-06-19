Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Police IG Sends Emissaries to Gani Adams over OPC’s Threats to Herdsmen

June 19, 2019

Following the seven-day ultimatum handed down to Fulani herdsmen in the South-west by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has sent his Chief of Staff, Mr. Jude Nwankor, to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

Speaking during the visit in his house in Lagos, Adams tasked the IG on the need to be proactive in tackling the various security issues.

He told the top police hierarchy that as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, “there are pressures on me to act on the issues”.

Adams admitted that the OPC “is ready to partner with the police in solving the security challenges in the country”, adding that “our group has a history of winning war against kidnapping, banditry and other social vices”.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police on this move…Responding, Nwankor, who led the police team, said the reason for the visit “is to seek your support in solving the security challenges in the country”.
He said the police will be willing to partner with the Aare, giving his deep knowledge and experiences at the grassroots.

“We are happy to relate with you as a prominent voice in Yorubaland. We know there is no way we can secure the grassroots without local intelligence.

The IG has indicated interest in seeking your assistance and support and that is why we are here to tell you that the police, as an institution, is ready to partner with you”, he said

Other personalities present at the meeting included Asoju Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Yinka Oguntimehin, Assistant General Secretary of OPC, Mr. Lasun Ogunfowokan, Chief Superintendent of Police Peter Gana and Mrs Stella Gowon.

Adams later presented a letter to the IGP, indicating his support and proffering solutions to insecurity across the country.

