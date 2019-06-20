Ex minister, Adewole’s son regains freedom from kidnappers’ den

Dayo, abducted son of Isaac Adewole, former minister of health, has regained freedom.

He was abducted while working in his farm in Iroko, Akinyele local government area of Oyo state around 6pm on Tuesday…. three of the victim’s farm workers were arrested in connection with the abduction.

The suspects arrested were Gbenga Ogunleye, the victim’s driver employed a few days ago; Sodiq Adebayo, the farm manager, and another worker on the farm.

After Dayo’s kidnap, it was said that: “The villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air.”

Also a combined team of security operatives including the military, police, local hunters have been mobilised and on the trail of the kidnappers.