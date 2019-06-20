Ex minister, Adewole’s son regains freedom from kidnappers’ den

Dayo, abducted son of Isaac Adewole, former minister of health, has regained freedom.
He was abducted while working in his farm in Iroko, Akinyele local government area of Oyo state around 6pm on Tuesday…. three of the victim’s farm workers were arrested in connection with the abduction.
The suspects arrested were Gbenga Ogunleye, the victim’s driver employed a few days ago; Sodiq Adebayo, the farm manager, and another worker on the farm.
Dayo, was kidnapped at gunpoint while working on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, at about 6:00 p.m.
Also a combined team of security operatives including the military, police, local hunters have been mobilised and on the trail of the kidnappers.