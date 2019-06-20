Femi Otedola of Geregu, formerly of Forte Oil

Billionaire businessman, Mr Femi Otedola, has moved on, he has finally announced the completion of his divorce and sale of his stake in Forte Oil Plc.

Mr Otedola made the announcement on Wednesday via his official Instagram page

In the post, Otedola reminisced over the audacious business move that he and his team from Zenon Petroleum made to buy controlling shares in government-owned Africa Petroleum.

“In line with my principle of business focus, we have divested from our marketing and upstream businesses and shall from now on focus and consolidate on the gains of our power generation business, Geregu Power Plc,” he wrote.