An Air Peace flight numbered 5N BRN, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt today, skidded off the Port Harcourt International Airport runway at about 1500hours.

The incident occured during a heavy downpour at the airport.

There were no casualties however, as all 87 passengers and 6 crew members on board the flight were safely evacuated.

The runway is already being cleared by the Authority as at press time so that normal flight operations can continue.