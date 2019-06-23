Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

10 die as vandals steal fuel, causing explosion in PH

Younews Ng June 23, 2019 Business, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 29 Views

Not less than ten persons are feared dead in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State following an explosion in a pipeline in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred in Kom Kom community of the LGA, about midday yesterday. Sources close to the scene said the explosion sparked off fire which supposedly burnt the victims.

The Police in the state confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the actual number of casualty as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for a thorough investigation to determine what is responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State in which several fatalities were reported.

YOU NEWS gathered that the exploded pipeline was conveying Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) from Port Harcourt to Aba, before vandals tampered with it to steal fuel, leading to the explosion.

