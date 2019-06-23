10 die as vandals steal fuel, causing explosion in PH

Not less than ten persons are feared dead in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State following an explosion in a pipeline in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred in Kom Kom community of the LGA, about midday yesterday. Sources close to the scene said the explosion sparked off fire which supposedly burnt the victims.

The Police in the state confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the actual number of casualty as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for a thorough investigation to determine what is responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State in which several fatalities were reported.