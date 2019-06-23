Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

After victory, Mikel confesses: Burundi were too hard to crack

June 23, 2019

Super Eagles Captain John Obi Mikel did not mince words in a post-match interview after the team managed to scrap a lone goal victory over Burundi on Saturday.

Mikel who is a free agent following the end of his short term contract with Championship side Middlesbrough revealed that the original plan was to go for early victory but noted that the Burundian side held their ground making it difficult for the Eagles to  have a smooth sail.

“It was indeed a tough match. We played a compact team that was not easy to break into,” he admitted even as he expressed delight that the Eagles ultimately earned the three points at stake.

An apparently relieved Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr agreed with his Captain that it was a tough match.  He however blamed the struggle on setbacks in the camp no thanks to virus that attacked the players within the week making it impossible for many of them to function to full capacity.

The former Niger and Gabon coach nonetheless remained optimistic that the team will play better as the tournament progresses.

“It was definitely a tough match and we are happy to have gotten the result.  We had some challenges with virus attack that knocked out some of the players, but I believe we will get better with every match,” he enthused.

