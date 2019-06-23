FLOPPED SUPER FALCONS ON STRIKE IN FRANCE, DEMAND PAYMENT FROM NFF

It has happened again, they are used to fighting before getting their entitlementd..’The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Pay us our money.’..that is the song on their lips moments after the defeat.

Disgraced Super Falcons Of Nigeria on strike and are not ready to leave France. Rubbish.

This is happening just after Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2019 Women’s World Cup, following a 3-0 defeat to Germany on Saturday.