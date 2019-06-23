FLOPPED SUPER FALCONS ON STRIKE IN FRANCE, DEMAND PAYMENT FROM NFF

It has happened again, they are used to fighting before getting their entitlementd..’The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Pay us our money.’..that is the song on their lips moments after the defeat.
Disgraced Super Falcons Of Nigeria on strike and are not ready to leave France. Rubbish.
This is happening just after Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2019 Women’s World Cup, following a 3-0 defeat to Germany on Saturday.
The Super Falcons were the last team that qualified for the Round of 16 stage and were tasked with inflicting a first loss on the Europeans.
But their early resistance was broken, after Alexandra Popp headed in the first goal unmarked in the 20th minute.
Just seven minutes later, Sara Daebritz doubled the German’s advantage from the spot, after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision against Evelyn Nwabuoku.