VIO back on the road not to check particulars but to arrest rickety & overload vehicles -VIO boss

And contrary to the stories making the rounds that a camera device located at Alausa Secretariat capturing vehicles with expired fake documents and sending bills to people sms, an official of Vehicle Institution Service VIS, Lagos State, Engr Olayemi disclosed that there are 282 of such mechanical device installed in many major roads within the metropolis and not in Alausa, Secretariat , Ikeja, alone.

He said the device is called Automatic Number Plate Recognition Device (ANPR) or Number Plate Detector for short.

According to the Head of Planning and Research of VIS , the device only captures the vehicle’s number plate and send it to Motor Vehicle License data bank , Insurance Company data bank and Road Worthiness data bank , from where it detects if these documents are genuine or have expired.

When these documents have expired or are fake the device generate a bill and send it to the vehicle’s owner phone through sms.

He said, for every infringement committed a bill of N20,000 is generated. A person who default in all the three documents will get a bill of N60,000.00.

He went further to say that the device which he is personally monitoring from his own office has captured 276, 284 vehicles number plate out of which 7,135 owners have been billed fines ranging from N20,000 to N60,000, since December 2018, when they commenced full fledge operation.

He confirmed that many prominent Lagosians including commissioners, lawmakers and senior state government officials have been booked and have quietly paid their bills.

A vehicle owner who refused to pay the fine within seven days stipulated in the sms send to his phone will have his vehicle blacklisted. Meaning the the vehicle will be declared wanted . Wherever such a vehicle is caught by the device again, officials of VIS in such area will be instructed to impound the vehicle.

