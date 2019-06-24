5 take away from prof Soyinka experience with a young man

This is trending…there are opinions for and against…

Professor Wole Soyinka boarded the flight in the earkier hours of today and dropping his bags, he took the window seat and promptly started reading as, he was doing while at the lounge waiting

A few minutes later this young man, baseball cap, t-shirt to show his muscled chest and tattooed biceps boards the plane and tells Prof he is on his seat (which he was). Not a few on board,including the cabin crew tried to reason with him to let the old man be but the chap refused. He insisted Prof should vacate his window seat, which the old man quietly did for his original aisle seat next to him.

(1). Even if he decides not to give his seat away to an old Man, he should at least respect and honor the grace of sitting next to a Nobel laureate! This is a living literary patriarch to whom a whole Department was named after in the University of Ibadan.

(2) It is not disrespectful to insist on exactly what you paid for. There is a reason why seat numbers are allotted when passengers book their flight. It was entirely up to the young man to exercise his discretion one way or another, and he chose to insist on his seat. Many probably would have done it differently, but nobody should vilify him for how he chose to handle it. And by the way ,some crew members joined in asking that the boy should let prof be. That was extremely unprofessional.

(3) Their is nothing wrong what so ever about the guy claiming his seat … The young man mistakes is certainly how he claim back his seat disrespectfully, if that’s how the seat was reclaimed else the young man has done no wrong..

The young man was absolutely right. Prof has a seat allocation. Why didn’t he reject the seat at the counter.

(4) The argument is not whether the boy was right or not . Sure it is within his right , but for the sake of gross age disparity veering in the neighborhood of a Grand father and a son , couldn’t he have ignored the Prof’s error .As far as African culture is concerned, respect for elder is ahead of claiming for rights especially the right that would only work in a shortest time possible.

(5) It’s a matter of Privilege and Right!…Its a privilege if the guy allows the Prof to have the window sest… (Privilege are not to be enforce, it’s by choice)

But it is his right to demand that the Prof move to the seat allocated to him… And the fact that the Prof didnt make a fuss about shows clearly that he knows the guy was right to demand for his Right!

Tonye Cole who saw it all, and raisedit on social media does not have Soyinka’s mind.,he would have handled it differently..is a meddlesome interloper…Prof WS has not complained but people like TC come from a culture of entitlement.