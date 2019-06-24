Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Tribunal rejects Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect INEC’s server

Younews Ng June 24, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 49 Views

Presidential Election Tribunal on Monday rejected the request by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his party to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow them access to the server used for this year’s presidential election.

