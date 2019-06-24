COURT ISSUES BENCH WARRANT FOR ARREST OF INNOSON MOTORS CEO, CHUKWUMA.

Justice Ayokunle Faji issued the warrant on Monday for the arrest of Chukwuma and two others.

The Federal Government had a week ago urged the Court to issue a bench warrant for Chukwuma and some of his employees.

They were charged in a fraud case before Justice Faji.

The Police had earlier charged them with an alleged N2.4billion shipping fraud, but the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), later took over the case.

Others named in the charge are: Charles Chukwuma, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines and Anajekwu Sunny.

The prosecution prayed the court to order the arrest of Innoson Motors Chairman and his staff for failing to turn up to take their plea in the criminal charge.

Last week’s Monday, Chukwuma and his staff were absent in court.

Prosecuting counsel, Julius Ajakaiye moved an application, urging the court to order the absent defendants’ arrested.

He said the charge was served on them through a court-ordered February 8, 2016 substituted service following the AGF’s take-over of the case.

Consequently, he said the defendants were yet to take their plea and should therefore be compelled to appear.