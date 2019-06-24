Eight Injured As Building Collapses In Oshodi

Eight persons have been injured after another building collapsed on sunday at No 35, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku area of Oshodi.,Lagos State.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oke Osanyintolu, confirmed this.

The site supervisor, Dada Olaniyi, was arrested on the site by policemen from the Makinde Police Station and had been detained.

“The building caved in on Sunday, while the labourers were doing partial demolition on the site. Information gathered revealed that the renovation works commenced around 4pm on Friday in an attempt to avoid LABSCA and get the building renovated to attract buyers.

“They were trying to use the opportunity of the weekend to work in order to avoid LABSCA and that was when the building collapsed on the labourers breaking the walls. The state government has brought down the whole building through LASEMA.”

Speaking further, he blamed the collapse on poor maintenance, adding that integrity tests will be carried out on adjacent buildings to ascertain their suitability and durability.

According to him, no death was recorded. However, occupants have been evacuated as the building is expected to be pulled down to ensure the safety of people living in the area.

He says council officials have also been directed to ensure proper maintenance of drainages around the area.