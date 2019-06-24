Highest youtube earner is an 8-year-old boy ,started his channel in 2015

He made $22m last year from youtube only. That is about 7. 9 billion naira.

The second highest earner is a 22 years old drop out.

A lot of Nigerians are earning a lot of money from youtube and this could be your chance to learn from someone that has over 100,000 subscribers already.

One of the top most Nigerian youtubers with over 100,000 subscribers is currently teaching how to start, run, rapidly grow and make lots of money from your youtube channel per month even if you don’t know anything about youtube.

Every smart phone has a YouTube app and running a successful YouTube channel is really something everyone can do IF guided by an expert that has already done it.

YouTube pays minimum of N360, 000 for every 1 million views your videos get.

YouTube starts paying you in US dollars per month once you get up to 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours.

This is really not easy to get but Dave Partner’s youtube course teaches step-by-step how anyone can start a YouTube channel from their phone or system and grow it.

There are over 28 modules in the course that cover topics like:

1. How to make your videos go viral every week.

2. How to get your first 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours

3. How to get your first paycheck in dollars from the bank

4. How your child can start their own youtube channel

5. How a grand mum can run a YouTube channel

6. How to get your own 1 million views.

7. How to run multiple channels

8. How to raise donations from your YouTube channel

And 28 other secrets.