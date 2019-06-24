Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sustained My Political Empire, Bola Tinubu Opens Up

Younews Ng June 24, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 20 Views

“I look for talents that are better than me. I’m not afraid to bring on board people with higher wisdom because the most important thing to me is to get the job done for the betterment of all. I don’t wait till zero hour to discover the next person to do the job or the next job to be done, from the first hour, I find them. The second, third and forth are as important as the first…. Time waits for nobody…. Even the obstacles on my way, I predict them before those that will bring them will start to think about them, I plan for betrayal, I plan for backstabbing, I also plan for reunion and forgiveness long before they happen. In life, I expect nothing, I expect anything, I expect everything…. ”

Bola Tinubu

