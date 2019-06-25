GTbanks in Lagos to close by 3 p.m on Friday, outside Lagos by 2 p.m

As the curtain drops on the first part of year 2019, GTbanks branches nationwide are closing shops earlier to enable them complete cash count exercise for the first part of financial year 2019.

Most of its bank branches would be closing their doors by 2pm on Friday, June 28…, branches outside Lagos would close by 2pm , while those within Lagos which is the commercial capital of the country would close by 3 pm.

YOU NEWS was told ”Our e-channels are available 24/7 to carry out your banking transactions.”