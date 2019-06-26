Lagos debunks reintroduction of monthly environmental sanitation exercise

The Lagos State Government has debunked rumours making rounds on social media that it has reintroduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise and vehicular restriction, urging residents to ignore it in its entirety.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of The Environment, Biodun Bamgboye, the government emphasised that no restriction will take place on the last Saturday of June 2019 or any other month for that matter until otherwise decided.

He said there is no basis for the apprehension of some people that they may have their businesses or social engagements disrupted by the vehicular restriction between the hours of 7a.m and 10a.m, the restriction period for previous environmental sanitation exercise.

The Permanent Secretary added that one of the proactive measures undertaken by the Governor on his first day in office was to sign an Executive Order that borders on the declaration of zero tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of refuse all over the State and did not include a restriction for environmental sanitation exercise.

Bamigboye reiterated the Governor’s position that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise cancelled by the last administration, will only be reintroduced after necessary consultations and with the popular support of the majority of Lagosians. He added that the resolve of the present administration is to ensure that all machinery is put in motion to have a cleaner, safer and sustainable environment for all the residents.

“The present administration in Lagos State was not unmindful of the status of the State as the commercial nerve Centre of the nation and would ensure that the general public is duly notified if and indeed when a decision is taken on the reintroduction of the exercise,” he said.