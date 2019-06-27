Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PHOTO NEWS: ZENITH BANK DONATES OFFICE BUILDING TO NIGERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICE (NIS)

Younews Ng June 27, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

L-R: HRH, Oba Adebayo Akolade, Olora of Ora kingdom, Kwara State; Muhammad Babandede (MFR), Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service; Munir Yari, Deputy Comptroller General & PCO, Ikoyi passport office and Lanre Oladimeji, Group Head, Retail Banking, Zenith Bank Plc, at the commissioning of the office building donated by Zenith Bank to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ikoyi Office on Monday.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Sen. Amosun reacts to surrendered 1000 rifles..”Dapo Abiodun got contract as major supplier of the ammunition”

By Joke Thomas,..Abeokuta APC in Ogun ,and many other are demonizing Sen. Amosun over the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.