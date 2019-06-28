Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun appointed 1st female SSG in 43-year-old Oyo

A first female Secretary to the State Government has been appointed in the 43-year-old pacesetter state of Oyo.

She is Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a technocrat and an indigene of Ibadan from Ile Mato, Oranyan in Ibadan North East area of the state.

Her appointment, came 31 days after the Governor of the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde took over the rein of governance.

Adeosun’s appointment was contained in a press statement signed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

According to the statement, Adeosun is the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations, Nigeria.

The statement quoted the Governor as saying “we are proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company to support me to drive our transformation agenda in order to realise the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”

The Governor described the appointment as being in line with “his firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.”

The statement further described Mrs. Adeosun as a licensed Pharmacist and a Chartered Human Resources Practitioner who obtained a degree in Pharmacy and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.

According to the statement, Adeosun will be bringing on board over 26 years of diverse multinational experience, which has seen her hold lead roles in SmithKline Beecham (GlaxoSmithKline) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company. She has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations.

The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria and a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, United Kingdom.