PHOTO NEWS: ZENITH BANK AT THE AFRICA INVESTORS’ CONFERENCE 2019 IN LONDON

Younews Ng June 28, 2019 Business, News, Press Release Leave a comment 34 Views

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, with other attendees, at the Standard Bank Group Africa Investors’ Conference in London which held from June 25-27, 2019

L-R: Dr Mukhtar Adam, Group CFO, Zenith Bank Plc; Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc; Sim Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group; Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Africa Regions and Bola Onadele Koko, Chief Executive, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange at the Standard Bank Group Africa Investors’ Conference in London on Wednesday.

