7 points from those standing with Busola on rape expose against Pastor Fatoyinbo

Right, left & centre.. are 3 sides to every accusation.. the truth is often at the centre..Busola is on the right for opening up, those who are standing with her, are saying…

(1) This will afforded women the opportunity to frankly speak out on how men that held a measure of authority in their lives took advantage of them.

(2) Rape is not barred by time…anytime the victim summons courage,it becomes actionable

(3). The COZA pastor has threatened litigation. Most likely, this will be funded by the church. hope he goes ahead with his threat. Grapevine says there are babes with plenty of goods on him.

(4.) To those asking why Busola took this long to come out, .Fatoyinbo should be asked ask why hasn’t he come out at all against Efe Walters.

(5.) Busola Dakolo is not the archetype attention seeking, money seeking blackmailer. She is married to one of Nigeria’s most talented and successful artists. If anything, her disclosure has the potential of ruining a marriage. Apparently, she must have made the move with the full support and encouragement of her husband.

She must have been living with the trauma all this while. Now, she can be at peace with herself.

(5.) It is uncharitable to dismiss her story on the alter of “why now”. A juvenile is recognized as having a frail mind and before the law there is nothing like consent in any dealing by an adult with a juvenile.

(6.) Mrs. Dakolo should be praise for been bold enough to conquer her past and the person that stole her innocence. By telling her story, she has had the final and telling laugh on her abuser no matter what happens after this.

(7.) She may have just opened the door to Nigeria’s #MeToo moment. Here’s hoping other women will be encouraged to tell their own story too..This will afforded women the opportunity to frankly speak out on how men that held a measure of authority in their lives took advantage of them

Its not about sending the offender to jail. We salute you, Timi Dakolo and we should stand with her #IstandwithBusola.