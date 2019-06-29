Femi Falana, Gani Adams kick against RUGA

“It is pertinent to point out that the Supreme Court has held that the entire land in each state is vested in the governor. As far as the Land Use Act is concerned, the Federal Government has no control over any land outside the Federal Capital Territory.

“Therefore, Nigerians should rest assured that the Federal Government cannot forcefully acquire any land for a Ruga or a ranch in any state without consent .

Gani Adams too is saying…”This is to end and distract our restructuring agenda

Any Southwest Governor who plan to allocate any portion of our land for cattle ranching or colony should be ready to face the consequences, which I believe the history of our land will never forget let a lone forgiven such Governor.”