Damasus made the fresh allegation in a series of tweets on Friday about the controversial Abuja-based flamboyant cleric, who has is facing a similar allegation by one Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of a popular singer Timi Dakolo.

The actress, who disclosed that she just spoke with that friend of hers, described the alleged victim’s experience as “shocking.”

Wondering why people are expressing doubts over Busola Dakolo’s allegation, Damasus tweeted that her friend informed “people around” the pastor of the alleged rape “but they all suppressed it.”

Damasus who posted five videos online about the rape allegation by Busola, also tweeted:

“Some people have mastered the art of manipulation and brainwashing. It’s not easy to break free from that. God help and heal us.”

Busola, a mother of three, had in a video posted online by a news medium, YNaija, accused the Pastor of taking advantage of her teenage innocence to deflower her while she was a fresh secondary school leaver seeking university admission, while living with her parents in Ilorin, Kwara State.

She also claimed a second rape incident on a lonely road also in the state capital where Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Christian ministry started from.

The cleric is not new to accusations of sexual indiscretion. Another female former member of the church had in 2013 claimed to have been engaged in a week-long romp with the cleric during a visit to the United Kingdom where she was resident.

A statement simply signed by one Franca E, which accused the cleric of another attempt at illicit sex, also emerged in the social media on Friday.

The unidentified writer gave hints of what might be a clue to sexual indiscretions by the cleric targeted at her, and a long-time sexual relationship with another female who has since left the church. The writer dared the cleric to deny the claims and expect more damaging revelations.

The statement reads:

“I was introduced to the church in Abuja by my childhood friend, who moved to Abuja from Calabar two years before I did. When I joined, she was also a PCU worker. I really felt welcome in the church up until my friend started having problems with other women. She told me it was because Pastor Biodun trusted her with so many official things even above workers that were there before her. I believed her until the day she had an misunderstanding with another worker who called her ‘Ashewo Mary Magdalene’ in the church. After that, her enthusiasm for church started waning while mine was getting stronger till the day she told me she was leaving the church and shortly after she left. By that time, Pastor Biodun had developed an interest in counseling me and then started telling me to take my friends place as a PCU worker. I was reluctant because I didnt feel like coming to church early and leaving late but Pastor Zbiodun assured me that his personal driver will pick me and drop me off and so I agreed. I started work as arranged but after a while, I noticed that the pastor did not respect personal space when talking to me when we were alone.

“He would stand soooooo close and rub my upper arms or my back which made me very uncomfortable. The final straw was when he said I should go with him to Lagos to take notes and transfer same online immediately for some Pentecostal thing he was attending and he knew I was very computer literate. I was excited till we reached Lagos and I realized that only one room was booked at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi. Of course I complaint and the Pastor called the front desk ( or pretended to) to demand for another room. He said they would call back when the room was ready. He then told me to help massage his back becos he has back ache from sitting on the flight. I said I was tired since it was already after 8. He then insisted I lay down on the bed to rest while waiting. I said I preferred to sit at the desk and he laughed saying that I was acting like a small girl or a village uneducated girl. He then went in to take a shower. I then called the front desk to remind then about the extra room. I wasn’t surprised when I was told that they had vacant rooms and that nobody had requested for an extra room. By this time, I knew what was up and was ready for the fool.

“I opened his pouch and saw his wallet which had his lisence (sic). Took a picture of the wallet and the Lisence on the pillow on the bed with my head in the shot. I opened the door and took several pictures of myself, the wallet and the Lisence (sic) with the room number. Came back in, once I heard the shower stop, I started audio recording on my BB. He came out with a towel around his waist and started telling me how attracted he was to me. He said many deregatory (sic) things about his wife, calling her a postcard…pretty on the outside but flat and empty upstairs. He said sex with her was like having sex with a cold dead fish…he tried to kiss me and I stood up, picked up my travelling bag, moved to the door, opened it and quickly took a picture of him, standing with a towel around him. He started begging. I called him all sorts of names and insisted he give me money for a separate room or I would scream ‘rape’. To cut a long story short, he asked me to shut the door, I refused, he brought out 2 bundles of N1000 and asked me to delete before he gives me the money. I told him he was in no position to negotiate. Got the money, left the Randy goat with a deflated erection and checked into another room.

“First thing the next morning, I left for ABJ. By the way, remember my childhood friend that introduced me toCOZA? I narrated my experience to her and she confessed that she was sleeping with Biodun for over a year, even on his marital bed when his wife travelled. Oga Pastor, try and deny my story publicly and see American wonder….I still have the pictures and our conversation on tape. Thank God for technology!!!!!!

“Written by Franca E.”