Famous basketballer, Darren Collison retires to focus on being Jehovah’s Witness

With a very promising career : $12 million per year and all that, Pacers point guard Darren Collison has shockingly announced he’s retiring to focus on being a Jehovah’s Witness.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me,” the 31-year-old wrote in a column published Friday on The Undefeated.

Collison was on verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent, where ESPN reported he could command offers of between $10 million to $12 million per year. The 10-year veteran averaged 11.2 points and six assists per game last season.

“I didn’t see this coming, but I’m happy for him,” Pacers’ forward Myles Turner told Hoopshype.

Turner said he attended religious meetings with Collison to show his support.

“I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry,” Turner wrote in his retirement announcement. “The joy I feel is unmatched.”